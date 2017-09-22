Have Bib. Will Race.

× Expand Trail Running

Toronto is toasty and warm, meanwhile, so much of Alberta has already seen snow this week. Wherever it is that you wear a running bib and set your running pace, the weather plays no part and hence the show (and races!) must go on. Here we are with another weekend and another slot of races to file through as September starts to draw to a close. How do you choose which one to take part in?! According to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE, there are an even 40 races to choose from this weekend. Last week was a big week with races all across the country including momentous races such as all the Terry Fox races were held across the country. This week, there is an equally exciting batch of races to let you know about. Let's go!

We love compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year and this weekend, September 22nd-24th, there are heaps of events to choose from coast to coast. From the Kettle Mettle in Pentincton, to the final Melissa's Road Race in Banff, to running with sporty animals in the Toronto Oasis Zoo run, there is something out there for everyone.

Melissa's Road Race in Banff

MEC Race Four in Barrie

MEC Fall Century Ride in Calgary

edMUDton in Edmonton

Kettle Mettle in Pentincton

Spartan Race Sun Peaks Beast in Sun Peaks

Heartbeat Run in Calgary

Heartbeat Run in Edmonton

MEC Run Four in Halifax

The North Face Dirty Feet Trail Run in Kamloops

Heartbeat Run in Saskatoon

MEC Road Race Four in Winnipeg

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-as we said above, we listed 40!

Don't forget, if you are a race organizer and want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE, you can email us at: marzena@impactmagazine.ca

Happy Running!