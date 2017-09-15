For the love of Races

× Expand Running Shoe

Another weekend, another slot of races to file through. How do you choose which one to take part in?! According to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE, there are 51 races to choose from this weekend. Let's go!

We love compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year and this weekend, September 15-17, there are heaps of events to choose from coast to coast. From a triathlon in Niagra Falls to the Jugo Juice Virtual 5k run that you can run at your own schedule, location, and time, we are excited to mention a few others races taking place from east to west. We thought we'd also highlight that if you're registered in the Six in the Stix MTB Festival, it has been canceled due to wildfire and smoke in the area. This also applies to the Kids &Youth portion of this event.

If you are running any of these races this weekend, share your photos with us by hashtagging #wheredoyouIMPACT!

MEC Calgary Road Race Six

Sheep River Road Race in Okotoks

Jugo Juice Fuel Better 5k which is happening...anywhere!

MEC Lower Mainland Road Race Eight in Port Coquitlam

Vancouver Eastside 10K

Rock the House Run in Calgary

Sneakers and Strays Run in Edmonton

MEC Kitchener Road Race Three

Niagra Falls Barrelman Triathlon in Niagra Falls

Island Girl Half Marathon Relay and 5K in Toronto

MS Bike race in Toronto

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-as we said above, we listed 51!

Don't forget, if you are a race organizer and want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE, you can email us at: marzena@impactmagazine.ca

Happy Running!