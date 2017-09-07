Races Galore

× Expand Trail Running

According to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE, there are 55 races to choose from this weekend.

Eenie. Meenie. Miney. Mo.

We love compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year and this weekend, September 8-10, there are heaps of events to choose from coast to coast. Toronto is hosting several running events (how can you choose one?!), and in Alberta, participants will be running in the footsteps of dinosaur giants in the Dinosaur Valley Half Marathon. Running any of these races this weekend? Share your photos with us by hashtagging #wheredoyouIMPACT as we highlight a few:

MEC Night Race in Halifax

Spartan Trifecta in Barrie, ON

Finlayson Arm in Victoria

Dino Dash in Calgary

MEC London Race Four

MEC Montreal Road Race Five

The North Face Dirty Feet Mountain Ultra & Relay in Sun Peaks

Canmore Rocky Mountain Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

Dinosaur Valley Half Marathon

MEC Edmonton Road Race Six

MEC Kelowna and Okanagan Race Four

The North Face Dirty Feet Mountain Half in Sun Peaks

MEC Toronto Road Race Six

MEC Victoria Race Four

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-as we said above, we listed 55!

Don't forget, if you are a race organizer and want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE, you can email us at: marzena@impactmagazine.ca

Happy Running!