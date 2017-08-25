Another weekend, another set of races to choose from

× Expand Mud run

We love compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year. The Race season is still going strong across the country and this weekend, August 26th and 27th, there are plenty to choose from coast to coast. Quebec City is calling all Spartans to challenge the course in the Reebok Spartan Race and MEC is organizing heaps of Trail Races across the nation. Running any of these races this weekend? Share your photos with us by hashtagging #wheredoyouIMPACT

Reebok Spartan Race Quebec City Weekend

MEC Lower Mainland Trail Race FIVE in Burnaby

MEC Greater Montreal Trail Race THREE in Montreal

MEC Lower Mainland: Trail Race FIVE in Vancouver

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-we listed 42!

Don't forget, if you are a race organizer and want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE, you can email us at: marzena@impactmagazine.ca

Happy Running!