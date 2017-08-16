Choose your own Racing Adventure

× Expand Cyclists

We love compiling our RACE SOURCE GUIDE for our March/April issue in which we highlight a plethora of races taking place across Canada for the year. Whether you're into triathlons, half marathons, or even just 5k's, this weekend, August 19th and 20th, here are some of the races taking place across the nation, allowing you to choose from one of Canada's flattest courses in the Edmonton Marathon, to gaining between 600-900m of elevation in the Black Spur Ultra. As they say, variety is the spice of life, indeed! Are you running any races this weekend?

Black Spur Ultra in Kimberley

MEC Toronto Road Race Five

Edmonton Marathon

Terwillegar Towne Triathlon in Edmonton

MS Bike in Niagra

Rocky Mountain Soap Women's Run/Walk/Half in Vancouver

For more detailed listing of other races, click on this link to be taken to our RACE SOURCE GUIDE where many more races for this coming weekend are posted-we listed 21! (Want to list your race with us for our 2018 RACE SOURCE GUIDE? Email: marzena@impactmagazine.ca).

Happy Running!