Mark your calendars for Change Day AB

× Expand Change Day Alberta

Alberta’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister, Sarah Hoffman was one of the first people to get behind this year’s Change Day AB campaign when she pledged to ‘reduce the stigma around mental health and substance use’.

Change Day is an international social movement encouraging people to commit to making a change that will improve their own health and wellness or the health and wellness of others. A partnership of health organizations brought the campaign to Alberta for the first time last year with great success; over 6000 pledges were made.

The theme for this year is One Thing. Anything. It Begins With You which reflects that the smallest of changes, like for example, adding a 40-minute walk to one's daily routine at least three days a week, can have big impacts.

Mark your calendars, because Change Day will be celebrated on November 17th and pledges can be made any time until then at http://www.changedayab.ca/ where more information can be found.

Ontario and British Columbia are also celebrating Change Day on November 17th, so there’s bound to be some friendly competition between the three provinces!

For more information, contact (587) 891-8016 / ChangeDayAB@gmail.com