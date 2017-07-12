Fuelling Women Champions with Fast and Female

× Expand Champ Chats

Fast and Female, a non-profit organization committed to empowering young women between the ages of 8 and 18 through sport, is inviting all girls to join in their event called Fuelling Women Champions on Thursday, July 27th 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Champ Chats are fun-filled events that see Fast and Female team up with female Olympians/elite athletes to empower, inspire, & motivate girls to keep them hooked on sports and a healthy lifestyle. By partnering with these athletes, Fast and Female strives to keep girls in sport and encourages them to reach their athletic and personal best.

This 3-hour program includes an inspirational talk with Fast and Female ambassadors, a physical activity circuit, a relaxing yoga session, fun giveaways, and most importantly, the opportunity to meet strong female role models and make friends with the following Fast and Female Ambassadors:

Alison Criscitiello - Ironman Triathlete

- Ironman Triathlete Danielle Gregg - Long Track Speed Skater, 2014 Olympian

- Long Track Speed Skater, 2014 Olympian Victoria Spence - Long Track Speed Skater

- Long Track Speed Skater Ellen Pennock - Triathlete

- Triathlete Melissa Lowe- Bobsleigh Pilot

For further event information, Ambassador bios, or to schedule an Ambassador interview please contact: Erin Yungblut - National Media Relations -eyungblut@fastandfemale.com or at 403-707-8821.

To register for the event, https://www.fastandfemale.com/programs/edmonton20170727/