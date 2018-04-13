Hiring: Editor-In-Chief

Editor-In-Chief

IMPACT Magazine has a 27-year history as Canada’s leading health and fitness magazine, publishing six issues a year in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto with a national distribution of 90,000 copies per issue. We are seeking an Editor with a passion for healthy living and fitness to take a leadership role on our editorial team at IMPACT on a full-time basis. This is a rare opportunity for the right candidate to dive deeply into all aspects of independent magazine publishing in the worlds of fitness, individual sport performance, plant-based nutrition and healthy living. The Editor is a highly creative, entrepreneurial, self-motivated, multi-talented journalist with experience and ability to perform at a high level in digital and print platforms. The Editor will be a key part of a small team at our Calgary head office called on to contribute in all aspects of the business, showing leadership in setting IMPACT’s editorial agenda.

The Editor’s responsibilities include:

Story Generation: Work with Publisher and Art Director to research and plan articles and determine annual editorial calendar.

Work with Publisher and Art Director to research and plan articles and determine annual editorial calendar. Contributors’ Meetings: Coordinate planning meetings with sector experts to generate cutting-edge ideas to publish in IMPACT.

Coordinate planning meetings with sector experts to generate cutting-edge ideas to publish in IMPACT. Assignment Editor: Develop a network of freelance writers and subject matter experts across Canada and around the world to create the best health and fitness journalism. Evaluate story pitches from public relations firms and hopeful contributors.

Develop a network of freelance writers and subject matter experts across Canada and around the world to create the best health and fitness journalism. Evaluate story pitches from public relations firms and hopeful contributors. Story Writing: Feature and news magazine article writing.

Feature and news magazine article writing. Story Editing: Copy edit articles from freelance writers and expert contributors, including page proofs during production.

Copy edit articles from freelance writers and expert contributors, including page proofs during production. Story Co-ordination: Work with brand manufacturers and suppliers to bring together product features such as gear reviews and apparel photoshoots.

Work with brand manufacturers and suppliers to bring together product features such as gear reviews and apparel photoshoots. Photography and Illustration: Work with the Art Director to suggest ways to illustrate articles with photography, graphics and illustrations.

Work with the Art Director to suggest ways to illustrate articles with photography, graphics and illustrations. Financial administration: Manage editorial budgets and payments to contributors

Manage editorial budgets and payments to contributors Advertising support: Generate marketing ideas that further financial success of IMPACT. Ensure advertorial features are edited to a high standard of journalism.

Generate marketing ideas that further financial success of IMPACT. Ensure advertorial features are edited to a high standard of journalism. Digital publishing: Takes a leadership role in the editorial development of impactmagazine.ca; creating/posting content, editing/writing blogs.

Takes a leadership role in the editorial development of impactmagazine.ca; creating/posting content, editing/writing blogs. Social media contributor: Drive engagement on IMPACT Magazine platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Drive engagement on IMPACT Magazine platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. E-newsletter: Writing and editing IMPACT E-newsletters.

Writing and editing IMPACT E-newsletters. General Duties: Stay up to date with trends in the fitness, health and wellness and nutrition sectors. Assist at trade show, or at events, such as magazine launch parties or marathon race events. Head office is in Calgary. Some out of town travel is required.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years magazine or publishing industry excellence

Degree/Diploma/Study in Journalism or equivalent

Print publishing expertise

Digital publishing and social media expertise

Strong working knowledge of Mac platform, Adobe Creative Suite, Excel, Database Management, MailChimp, Survey Monkey

Active in fitness and individual sport performance; (running, cycling, yoga, etc.) knowledgeable about plant-based nutrition

An amazing attitude.

Apply by: May 4, 2018

Starting date: June 4, 2018

Only successful, qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview. No calls please.

Apply on indeed.com.