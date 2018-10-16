Canada Ski Council

(Toronto, ON) - If planning winter fun is on your agenda, the Canadian Ski Council (CSC) has you covered with the best deal to get your child on the ski hill this winter! Celebrating its 21st season, the Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass lets kids ski and snowboard three times at participating ski areas for only $29.95. Don’t hold off on starting your winter gift purchases, this opportunity is ideal for families who love winter.

Skiing and snowboarding are both fantastic ways to get out and enjoy the coming season. Give your child the chance to fall in love with real Canadian winter sports! As soon as you get them on snow, they’ll be hooked. In fact, this program has introduced nearly 650,000+ children to the sport!

Where else can you spend $29.95 and keep your child busy and active all winter long? The CSC’s SnowPass is valid from December 1st until the end of the season. If your child is in grade 4, their SnowPass is good until the end of grade 5, so it can be used over a two-year period. The SnowPass includes three lift passes for each of the 150+ ski areas that are participating all across Canada.

Canada’s Healthy guidelines for 9 & 10-year olds suggest being active for at least 60 minutes daily to enjoy the benefits of improved health, self esteem, fitness and over all mental health and happiness. The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass will get your kids out the door and into a fresh winter activity.

Apply online as of October 15th at: https://www.skicanada.org/grade-4-5-snowpass/. After that the steps to get your child skiing or snowboarding are simple. Bring the SnowPass to the ticket window of your participating ski area. The attendant will swipe your card, using 1 of 3 available lift tickets for that ski area. Jump on the lift and go!

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass was designed to help keep kids healthy and active over Canada’s longest season. Time to get outside and see discover the trill of downhill winter sport. For the portion of a regular lift ticket price, the Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is the best way to introduce your child to skiing and snowboarding.

Now is the time to start thinking about how to get your child outside and enjoying winter!

-30-

Founded in 1977, the Canadian Ski Council is a national, not-for-profit ski and snowboard organization whose mandate is to increase participation in recreational skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing in Canada.