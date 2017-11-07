Canada's Top Fitness Trainers 2018

× Expand Canada's Top Fitness Trainer

Canada's Top Fitness Trainers will be an inaugural feature in the January/February 2018 issue of IMPACT Magazine in our Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto editions.

Details:

This feature is for anyone that uses fitness training services. Nominate your fitness trainer as one of Canada's best.

Fill out the nomination survey:

Canada's Top Fitness Trainer Nomination

For FAQ's and updates, visit:

Canada's Top Fitness Trainer

Nominations close November 20, 2017!

× Expand Canada's Top Fitness Trainers Banner

Judging Panel

Our panel of industry and corporate professionals will ensure the feature is judged fairly and objectively. These individuals will assist in developing the criteria that the nominees will be judged upon.

Fruits of YOUR Labour

Canada's Top Fitness Trainers will:

Be featured in IMPACT Magazine's January/February 2018 edition.

Will be featured on 4hirefitness's website launching January 2018.

Enjoy national bragging rights!

For more information, please visit canadastopfitnesstrainer.ca or email us.