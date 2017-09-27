Calgary's VegFest plants itself in the heart of the city

× Expand Karolina GrabowskaSTAFFAGE Veggies in Market

Calgary’s inaugural VegFest took place this past Saturday, and plans are already underway for a second festival. VegFest Calgary is a grassroots, volunteer-run collective with a focus on positive community engagement and sustainable living. Their vision is to empower and inspire individuals to make meaningful changes that benefit our planet, our health, and all animals.

Saturday’s festival was a massive success and shattered initial expectations for attendance and interest. Calgary's first all-vegan food and lifestyle festival welcomed over 10,000 people and attracted tourists from neighboring cities, provinces, and states. Additionally, VegFest showcased internationally renowned speakers and provided a platform for emerging local musicians. All VegFest vendors exceeded their selling estimates, and many companies sold out of product completely, stimulating our local economy and connecting vendors with new customers. Check out their site here and stay tuned for future events!