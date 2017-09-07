Calgary prepares for the Kidney March

× Expand People Walking

If you're in Calgary, let us know if you're doing the Kidney March which starts tomorrow, September 8th. More than 300 doctors, nurses, kidney patients, family and friends are hitting the road for three days to walk 100 kilometres for the love and health and our kidneys-the only event of its kind in the world! Designed to bring awareness and funds for life-saving research, support programs for patients and families as well as organ donation initiatives, this event brings together the 10% of Canadians who are affected by kidney disease. The Kidney Foundation of Canada (KFOC) partners with the kidney community to invest in lifesaving research and patient programs.

Check out their website for more information both on this event and also to learn more about kidney health and don't forget to share your walk with us by tagging us at #wheredoyouIMPACT.