Bolder Climbing Community makes a dynamic debut in Calgary

× Expand Boldering Climbing Community

Bolder Climbing Community is Calgary’s newest indoor rock climbing centre and the first of its kind in the city. Located just north of Chinook Mall, the 9500sq ft facility offers over 5300sq ft of climbing terrain, a full weight & training area, multipurpose mezzanine and a small cafe serving freshly roasted artisan coffee from Bolder Coffee Company.

Founded by Calgarians Josh Muller, Craig Doram, and Zak McGurk, the team’s focus is on community, atmosphere, training and high-quality routes. “The dream is to make Bolder Climbing Community one of the premier climbing facilities in Canada,” says Muller. Offering a wide range of difficulty, from beginner to the elite, Bolder Climbing Community hopes to create a safe and supportive environment for climbers of all abilities.

With the increasing popularity of climbing and it now being an Olympic Sport, Bolder Climbing Community also hopes to serve as the training grounds for Olympic hopefuls preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The facility will be open to the general public April 8th, 2017, followed by a grand opening party on April 22nd, 2017. We will have free climbing all day, a fun competition in the evening and tons of prizes.

For more information visit www.bolderclimbing.com or follow on Facebook/Instagram at @bolderclimbing.