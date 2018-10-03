Beautiful Inside Academy – Life Coaching for Young Women

× 1 of 2 Expand Beautiful Inside × 2 of 2 Expand Beautiful Inside Prev Next

Coming to Calgary on October 20th is a 6-week program aimed to inspire and empower teenage girls ages 11-17. Renae Peterson’s Beautiful Inside Academy has been changing the lives of young woman in southern Alberta for the last few decade by building a foundation of confidence, inner strength and resiliency. Renae’s signature six-week program empowers and inspires young women to understand the true nature of beauty, master themselves internally and teaches them how to be the queen of their heart.

For more information visit www.beautifulinsideacademy.com.