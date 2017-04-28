Another Yoga Festival in the heart of Banff

× Expand Banff Yoga Festival

The second annual Banff Yoga Festival is very excited to announce the launch of its second year where event’s second birthday comes just in time for Banff National Park’s 150th birthday. During this time, all park passes will be complimentary.

The Banff Yoga Festival (BYF) will take place from May 26-28th, 2017 in beautiful Banff, Alberta. This is the only event in Banff hosting a yoga-centered weekend at the scale it does. Last year, 500 people gathered to practice yoga over the course of the weekend.

Tickets for the weekend are currently on sale, with a jam-packed program. The lineup will consist of some of the local “greats” from the Bow Valley, but will also include a few hand selected teachers from Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, and this year, New York City.

This year, participants can take part in a variety of yoga classes open to all levels and expertise. Participants will also enjoy raw food ‘uncooking’ classes, organic wine tastings, mountain meditations, SUP classes, and plenty of live music. BYF will also be hosting a yoga market consisting of highly curated businesses that focus on wellness related goods and services.

The event will be held at several significant locations in the town of Banff, its main campus being the state-of-the-art Fenlands Recreation Centre located on Norquay Road. Tickets can be purchased at www.banffyogafestival.com -check their website for more information!