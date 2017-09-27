Toronto's Yoga and Wellness Show

× Expand Yoga Pose

Toronto IMPACTers! If Yoga is part of your life in any shape, way or form, then this weekend event about all things yoga will take your ujjayi breath away! Check out their link here and make your way down to the grounds to set your drishti on all the vendors showcasing the health benefits, products, supplies, clothing, food, and more that all contribute, strengthen, and enhance your yoga experience.

Bring your mat down with you too, as there will be free yoga classes going on all weekend that you can drop in on and enjoy collectively. Don't forget if you go, share your photos with us by tagging #wheredoyouIMPACT. Enjoy the show and namaste!