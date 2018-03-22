× Expand Chase The Coyote

Saturday, September 22, 2018

The 7th Annual Chase the Coyote takes place at the beautiful Mono Cliffs Provincial Park just minutes north of Orangeville Ontario. While you are chasing down that coyote make sure you take in the spectacular views from the lookout and the amazing fall colours on display.

CTC offers 3 amazing courses to choose from - a 50km will appeal to the ultra community, along with a 25k and 12k course. All three courses are full of roots, long climbs and a fast downhill to the finish line.

Each racer will receive a finishers medal, Coyote swag item and post race snacks.

Overall prizes awarded for top 3 and age groupers.

Early bird rate ends March 31. Use promo code impact2018 to save 10%!

Register today at chasethecoyote.com