Injured by an improvised explosive device in 2010, Rob Jones had both his legs amputated at the knee but didn't let his injury stop him from being active.

In 2012 Jones won a bronze medal in rowing in the Paralympic Games in London, then cycled across the United States and now is undertaking his next project of running 31 marathons, in 31 days, across 31 cities.

Click on the link here to read more about his determination to raise funds for veteran charities and raise awareness on veteran struggles. How's that for a motivational Monday story!!!?