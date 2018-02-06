× Expand Young Hearts Triathlon Young Hearts Triathlon

We are very pleased to announce that the 2018 Heart of the Rockies and Young Hearts Triathlons ARE NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION! After planning this annual triathlon event as well as other events in Invermere for the last 35 years, Bruce is in the process of passing the torch to Tom Bamford, a “valley regular” who raced his first triathlon in the event as a junior in 1989.

These events have been Bruce’s passion for so many years and we are pleased that Tom has stepped forward to continue the legacy in the Columbia Valley. Tom has participated in over 100 triathlons, qualified for three world championships and also served as Director for the Canadian Triathlon Championships. He has three children who have each participated in the Young Hearts triathlon. During the transition, Bruce will continue as Race Chairman and both Bruce and Sandra will play active volunteer roles at the events as well as enjoy them from a new perspective. Registration is now open so please take advantage of their “Early Bird” pricing.

These links will be added to their website shortly however you can go directly to the registration forms by clicking on the links below:

Young Hearts Triathlon, July 7, 2018:https://zone4.ca/register.asp?id=16668

Individual Heart of the Rockies Triathlon, July 8, 2018: https://zone4.ca/register.asp?id=16664

Team Heart of the Rockies Triathlon, July 8, 2018:https://zone4.ca/register.asp?id=16674

For more information on the events, please visit their website:http://heartoftherockiestri.ca/.

Please note that registration for the Lake Windermere Open Water Swim is not yet open however, they will be providing an update on this event in the near future. The “Heart” of any event is its dedicated volunteers and they thank everyone for all the support in the past. If you would like to lend a hand in 2018, please send them an email or use their volunteer forms here to sign up:http://www.heartoftherockiestri.ca/volunteer.html

A big thanks to our returning event sponsors and partners. Please reciprocate with your business and say thanks for supporting one of the longest running triathlons in Canada !