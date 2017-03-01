Letters: March/April 2017

× Expand Letters: April/March 2017 Letters published in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, – March/April 2017.

Mom, Daughter, IMPACT

Dear IMPACT,

I recently joined a Pilates Studio which had copies of IMPACT and I took one home. I was so impressed that I went back the next day and took another copy to mail to my 20-something daughter who is starting her own journey to health, fitness and better nutrition.

Every page of your magazine had something I could relate to or something I wanted to try: winter activities, muscle building exercises, fashion, running to lose pounds. I could relate to the stories of couples who work out together. My husband and I trained for and ran the Chicago marathon over 15 years ago and even though we didn’t run it side by side, it was still an experience that we shared together and that we cherish.

But the article that had the greatest impact on me was: Knocking Out Stereotypes. How I would have loved to have heard that when I was my younger, vulnerable and more impressionable self. Size doesn’t matter if you are fit and functional. This is the message of your excellent magazine and I applaud you for it.

Lisa Maxwell | Toronto

No More Conundrum

Dear IMPACT,

Retirement conundrum: Recently retired, moved west from Ottawa, time to get into shape.

I was buying running shoes when I stumbled on your magazine. I read the article, Beast Mode Grandma and I was inspired to do my best to get back into shape. I loved the quote, “Give yourself the chance to try something you've never tried before.” Now I am giving myself that chance. Now I have a set goal in mind, I don't have a conundrum anymore. Thanks.

Naomi Lindstein | Saanichton, B.C.

Drop The Bottle

Dear IMPACT,

I was disappointed to see the inclusion of a disposable water bottle in the Life in Balance photo spread. A balanced life includes harmony with nature — bottled water is not.

Laura Bennett | Calgary

School’s In

Dear IMPACT,

I am a physical and health education teacher at Gladstone Secondary School who picked up your magazine for the first time at a news stand at Famous Foods in Vancouver. I could not put it down until I had read every word. Amazing!

I found the January/February edition filled with information on fitness, health and nutrition that was wonderfully current. I went back two days later to get five more copies (one for each of my peer P.E. teachers), but there were none left.

Sandy Drummond | Vancouver, B.C.

New Favourite

Dear IMPACT,

I just wanted to let the staff at IMPACT know that your magazine has become my new favourite. I read every article front to back. Keep up the great work!

Tanya Morrison | New Westminster, B.C.

Save, Save, Save!

Dear IMPACT,

Your Running Off Extra Pounds article may have saved my heart, my joints and my marriage. My solution to lose weight was to take up running — mostly on the treadmill at my local gym (where I found your magazine). Running four nights a week, I lost a couple kilos but soon plateaued. My solution was to crank it up a notch. This didn’t work, so up another notch. A few weeks of nothing and up another notch again. I went faster and faster. Soon I was running to the point of collapse. My heart would be pounding in my chest at 170 bpm. My knees and shins felt like I had fallen down a flight of stairs. The light came on when I read Lewis Morrison’s article. I immediately cranked it down to his recommended slow and steady. Now my heart isn’t about to explode and I don’t need an Advil a day for my joints. My marriage? Well my wife wasn’t buying the going out for run story. I think I’ll be back in her good books soon. Thanks.

Rick Miller | Surrey B.C.

Rejuvenated Reader

Dear IMPACT,

I used to pick up IMPACT Magazine, do a quick flip through and move on. However, I picked up the January/February 2017 issue and could not put it down. Page after page was a telling tale of resources and inspiration. IMPACT encompasses the thought process of an individual who exercises regularly and would like a resource to new ideas, yet is not so intimidating for someone starting to be more active.

Mark Lukwinski | Calgary

Bras And Leggings

Dear IMPACT,

I believe in Health at Every Size and would like to see this content reflected in my fitness mag. The promotion of thin-ideals are among the greatest risk factor for eating disorders and body shame among women and girls. It is unnecessary to dress athletes in nothing more than sports bras and leggings. Doing so puts the emphasis on their outer appearance rather than the qualities that make them an athlete.

Diana Izard | Calgary

