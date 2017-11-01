× Expand Reducing Breast Cancer

Brisk walking and other daily physical activities are key steps to lowering the risk of breast cancer for women of all ages.

But few people recognize this link, according to experts at the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

AICR’s latest survey found only four of 10 Americans know that physical activity plays a role in cancer risk.

“Our recent report, summarizing research from around the world, showed strong evidence that regular vigorous physical activity reduces the risk of breast cancer in both pre-and post-menopausal women,” says Nigel Brockton, AICR’s director of research.

Women can lower their risk of breast cancer by adding vigorous physical activity to their daily lives. Diet, nutrition, and physical activity helps prevent pre-menopausal breast cancer.

Being overweight or obese are two of the strongest factors to increased risk of post-menopausal breast cancer.

