Pot: The Veggie Bully

Greenhouses can earn 30-40 times more per acre if they grow cannabis rather than vegetables. A recent CBC report stated that most current greenhouse owners are transitioning their crop space to include at least some cannabis and owners of newly built greenhouses are receiving offers to sell these properties to cannabis growers.

Some economists predict there may be a shortage of produce in the years to come, coupled by rising prices for garden essentials. A higher demand for plant-based proteins like lentils and quinoa, crop-damaging weather and restaurants adding vegan menu items may be the largest influences on what could cost the average family 1.5 to 3.5 per cent more annually, or approximately $400.

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers are predicting a nearly two per cent increase in the volume of new vegetable greenhouse acreage in the next year in the form of renovations and new structures. The rising demand for production is a boon for job creation in this sector.

Fun Facts

The Windsor-Essex area of southern Ontario is home to more than 50 per cent of Canada’s greenhouses.

Currently Canada produces an over-abundance of vegetables relative to demand. Much of the extra supply is exported to the U.S and Asia.

Published in Inspiration Issue January/February 2019.