Joe Schmoe No Mo

4 tips for brewing the perfect cup of coffee

  1. Consume the beans within one month of the roast date for optimal flavour. Note the ‘roast date’ … not the freshness date.
  2. Store coffee like wine to resist rancidness: stable temperature, oxygen-free package, stored in a dark cupboard or cannister.
  3. Select the best grind for your personal tastes. The more you grind the bean, the more oils you extract; hot water pulls the oils out and into the beverage.
  4. Use purified water. Trace minerals like calcium and magnesium in tap water affect the taste. Regular coffee contains nearly 100% water, while espresso is between 88-92 because of the way it’s prepared. 

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.