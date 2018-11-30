×
Joe Schmoe No Mo
- Consume the beans within one month of the roast date for optimal flavour. Note the ‘roast date’ … not the freshness date.
- Store coffee like wine to resist rancidness: stable temperature, oxygen-free package, stored in a dark cupboard or cannister.
- Select the best grind for your personal tastes. The more you grind the bean, the more oils you extract; hot water pulls the oils out and into the beverage.
- Use purified water. Trace minerals like calcium and magnesium in tap water affect the taste. Regular coffee contains nearly 100% water, while espresso is between 88-92 because of the way it’s prepared.