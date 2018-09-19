× Expand DIY Coconut Deodorant

Antiperspirants contain aluminum, a carcinogen, but finding a natural deodorant that actually works is timely and costly – and most simply do not work.

Your search for the best natural deodorant ends here. Better yet, you are going to make it.

These two ingredients, which are probably already in your pantry, combine to eliminate your smelly pits forever.

Use equal parts

Organic coconut oil

Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)

Note: It’s beneficial to use quality ingredients, but the general grocery store varieties also work.

3 easy steps

Melt coconut oil gently in a pot (Do not blast with microwaves)

Stir in baking soda till smooth and the texture of white glue

Pour into small sterilized jars and invert

Once the coconut oil solidifies in the inverted jars they can be applied like a traditional roll-on, or with clean fingers or a spatula.

Essential oils can be added during the blending stage, but are not necessary.

If the ingredients separate, just stir them gently until they are homogenous again.

Coconut is a natural anti-fungal and a reliable way to clear up staph infections.

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.