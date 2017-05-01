× Expand Active Allergies

Our warming planet is increasing the impact of allergy season, but for allergy sufferers, there are ways to reduce symptoms without resorting to medications.

Here are five tips for natural allergy relief:

Butterbur Extract: Clinical studies show that butterbur works effectively to alleviate allergic rhinitis. In two separate studies the herb worked as well as or better than Flonase and Allegra. Grindelia: Various species of Grindelia contain the flavonoids quercitin and luteolin. They are used as expectorants to clear out mucus and as mild antispasmodics to inhibit histamine release. Propolis: This remarkable substance is used by bees to keep their hives sterile. It’s a sticky resin exuded by trees to protect their buds against bacteria and fungus. Propolis is available in lozenge or spray. HEPA Filter: Using a HEPA filter significantly improves airway hyper-responsiveness. Sinus Irrigation with a Xylitol Saline Solution: Sinus irrigation effectively rinses the sinuses of allergens, inhibiting their effect on the body and decreasing symptoms.

Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, MD FCCP, Author of Cough Cures

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.