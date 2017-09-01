5 Tips for Better Health

×
First IMPACT
Being healthy and happy shouldn't feel complicated. The moment your happiness and health start feeling complicated, stop and take inventory. It shouldn’t feel overwhelming, stressful or like a chore.
Here are my 5 basic ideas to be healthy and happy!
- Drink Water. Not juice, pop, beer, vitamin drinks nor chocolate milk.
- Move More. We were built to move. If that is yoga, Zumba, walking, running, strength training… don’t complicate it. Just move more.
- Eat Protein At Every Meal. You will balance your blood sugar, reduce sugar cravings and have way more energy. Protein comes in beans, fish, steak, nuts, seeds — whatever you enjoy.
- Sleep More. This is so important and one I struggle with. Only at rest can your body heal and repair.
- Eat More Veggies. Become more energetic and feel like a rock star by eating more veggies. When you fill your plate with the good stuff, you won’t have room for the not so good stuff — same for your thoughts, friendships and relationships.
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.