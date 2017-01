× Expand Vancouver Sun Run InTraining Clinics

Whether a beginner or experienced walker/runner, the Vancouver Sun Run InTraining Clinics Presented by Sun Run Stores will help prepare you to safely and comfortably complete 10K. Clinics follow SportMedBC’s proven RunWalk programs, and are great way to help you achieve your fitness goals in the New Year!

$144 SportMedBC

Register online at www.sportmedbc.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.