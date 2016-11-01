× Expand Union Athletica

Take the old ‘one for me, one for you’ concept of holiday shopping to a new level with the United for Two monthly membership - Two person monthly membership at the award-winning Union Athletica. Indulge in this a state of the art group fitness complex containing three studios under one roof for spin, barre, strength and yoga. Single priced memberships $159.

$249 Union Athletica | 1463 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary

www.unionathletica.com | 403.689.8585

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.