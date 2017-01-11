1 of 3
Spa Lady is a safe, comfortable women's fitness community with eight convenient locations in Calgary and Edmonton to serve you.
With the recent addition of Beacon Heights in Calgary and Whitemud in Edmonton, Spa Lady’s new style features executive style change rooms, state-of-the-art equipment and group fitness spaces, including cycle and mind & body studios.
Spa Lady’s dedication to innovation in programming and service allows you to take a unique, individualized approach to achieving your health and wellness goals.
Whether it’s with a personal trainer, in an instructor-led group fitness class, or exercising with friends, all women regardless of their fitness level can enjoy a safe and effective workout at Spa Lady.
CALGARY
Beacon Heights: 587.393.3930 – 600, 12024 Sarcee Trail NW
Canyon Meadows: 403.271.2772 – 158, 13226 Macleod Trail SE
Trans-Canada Mall: 403.250.2772 – A160, 1440 52 Street NW
Westbrook Mall: 403.240.2772 – 1002 37 Street SW
EDMONTON
Century Park: 780.474.5239 – 10950 23 Avenue NW
Northgate: 780.471.5239 – 2010, 9499 137 Avenue NW
West Edmonton Mall: 780.484.5239 – 2052, 8882 170 Street NW
Whitemud: 780.468.2722 – 4406 17 Street NW
