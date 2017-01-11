Photo courtesy Row 17
1. Teamwork Equals Elevated Motivation
Our Boathouse focuses on the individual experience while working together as a team. Delivering maximum results.
2. The Perfect Calorie Burn
Row17 has the only full body, group fitness class available that utilizes 84% of your muscle mass. With low impact and 2X the calorie burn of other popular Group-Ex activities, Row17 truly is fitness for all.
3. 45 Minutes Flies By – Trust Us!
Incredible music, dynamic instructors, an inviting boathouse drenched in lighted atmosphere will have you wondering where the time went!
4. There is a Race!
The most exhilarating part of IndoRow! The race brings your team together seeking a common goal. Winning!
5. Seven Classes to Choose From
With a variety of classes and times, you’ll never miss another workout!
Row 17
919 17 Ave SW
Calgary, AB T2T 0A4
403.245.1701
