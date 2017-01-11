× Expand Photo courtesy Row 17 Row 17

1. Teamwork Equals Elevated Motivation

Our Boathouse focuses on the individual experience while working together as a team. Delivering maximum results.

2. The Perfect Calorie Burn

Row17 has the only full body, group fitness class available that utilizes 84% of your muscle mass. With low impact and 2X the calorie burn of other popular Group-Ex activities, Row17 truly is fitness for all.

3. 45 Minutes Flies By – Trust Us!

Incredible music, dynamic instructors, an inviting boathouse drenched in lighted atmosphere will have you wondering where the time went!

4. There is a Race!

The most exhilarating part of IndoRow! The race brings your team together seeking a common goal. Winning!

5. Seven Classes to Choose From

With a variety of classes and times, you’ll never miss another workout!

Row 17

919 17 Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2T 0A4

403.245.1701

www.row17.com

