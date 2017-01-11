× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Revive Lifestyle Fitness Revive Lifestyle Fitness × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Revive Lifestyle Fitness Revive Lifestyle Fitness × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Revive Lifestyle Fitness Revive Lifestyle Fitness Prev Next

Revive your mind and body with our signature low impact, full body 55-minute workouts. These classes change daily, so you will never do the same workout twice. No matter your fitness level, we are a supportive community, designed to help you reach your fitness goals. We provide group fitness with personal attention.

Our studio is as refined as our equipment - specifically selected to maximize your workout while minimizing impact, thereby lessening the demands on joints and lowering the chance of injury. We employ High Impact Interval Training techniques, and our classes utilize water rowers, kettle bells, TRX and spin bikes.

From the welcome at our front desk to the detailed attention of our instructors, personal care is our first priority. Our studio offers electronic lockers, change rooms, showers, and everyone’s favourite - citrus mint infused cold towels post workout! On your way out the door, grab a fresh hot tea or ice-cold infused water.

Revive Lifestyle Fitness

2503 14 St SW

Calgary, AB T2T 3T8

403.700.0338

www.revivelifestylefitness.com

