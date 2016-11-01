Repsol Sport Centre Launch

× Expand Repsol Sport Centre

The new name and branding reflects the proud naming sponsorship with legacy partner Talisman Energy, now Repsol. The prominent imagery in the new logo revitalizes the legacy built under the iconic tent, rich with architectural and inspirational significance that has become embedded in the hearts and minds of Calgarians. The logo's red and orange tent arches are purposefully designed to strengthen the significance of the dual mandate in support of both Members and Sport Partner Athletes, showcase the facility's exceptional offerings in both dryland and aquatic sport, and pay tribute to the mission; Passionate about Sport -and People.

Customers can begin experiencing the new Repsol Sport Centre brand identity first-hand through the newly designed website, mobile app, social media, facility branding, and advertising. Moreover, the new logo transformation has been digitized into an entertaining, sound driven and animated video that will capture the customers' strong digital influence treasured in all social networking channels.

Experience the rebranded facility during Celebration Week from November 14-20 for tons of surprise and delight activities with free swag and refreshments. Plus, you can be one of the first to tote the newest branded sport bag gift when you purchase a new Annual Membership!

The holidays are just around the corner, so gear up with the 12 Days of Fitness Pass on sale now - get 12 admissions for the price of 10! And get a smart start to the new year with ThePUSH2017 - a 90 day challenge that will transform your body and mind.

The new corporate brand underscores Repsol Sport Centre's continuing journey of sport excellence building upon their World class reputation as the best place to train for excellence, compete with champions and play hard all under one roof.

www.repsolsportcentre.com

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram