× Expand Professional Balance Boards

$80+ Integrate balance challenges into all aspects of your life with Fitterfirst Professional Balance Boards. These boards are great for enhancing sports performance, decreasing the amount of time rehabilitating from injury and improving overall quality of life.

Fitter International Inc. products are available at:

www.fitter1.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.