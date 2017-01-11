× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness × 6 of 6 Expand Courtesy Orangetheory Fitness Orangetheory Fitness Prev Next

Orangetheory Fitness launched its first studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in March 2010 and has transformed into one of the world’s top fitness franchises. The 60-minute heart-rate monitored, high-intensity interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned and meet their overall fitness goals in a short amount of time.

Orangetheory Fitness is a one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory’s heart-rate-monitored training is designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by skilled personal trainers, participants use a variety of equipment including treadmills, water rowing machines, TRX Suspension Training and free weights, burning from 500 to 1000 calories including after-burn. The result is the Orange Effect – more energy, visible toning and extra calorie burn for up to 36 hours post-workout.

Michael McDonald, Matt Kellett, Matt Smolley and Skye Kaiss, have brought the first 5 Orangetheorys to Calgary. “The idea is to give incredible results based programming at an affordable rate, as our members share the cost of the Trainer with the entire membership base. Our members find the sessions challenging and they love the community atmosphere.” Says McDonald. “Our goal is to change the way fitness is traditionally done, giving more people access to professional trainers and therefore truly delivering results and success to our members.”

Orangetheory Fitness currently has over 550 studios open in 18 countries. Including 38 in Canada! You can definitely find an Orangetheory near you!

CALGARY

Creekside NW: 587.316.2121

Royal Oak NW: 403.474.8959

Westsprings SW: 403.727.6776

Shawnessy SE: 587.481.8765

Seton SE: 403.570.8730

www.orangetheoryfitness.com

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.