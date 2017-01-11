Mount Royal University Recreation is committed to inspiring healthy lifestyles through positive recreational experiences by providing a vibrant and inclusive environment where everyone can realize the benefits of being active. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try a new activity, improve physical health and wellness or simply just play, we offer a wide array of programming and activities to help you reach your active goals.
Our well maintained and accessible facility includes:
- 14,000 sq. ft. fitness centre
- 3 fitness studios
- 200 metre indoor track
- 25 metre salt water pool
- 40 ft. climbing wall
- 6 international squash courts
- 2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts
- Men’s, women’s & family or gender inclusive change rooms
Come in anytime to check us out – we’d love to meet you!
Mount Royal University Recreation
4825 Mount Royal Gate SW
Calgary AB, T3E 6K6
403.440.6517
