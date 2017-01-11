Mount Royal University Recreation is committed to inspiring healthy lifestyles through positive recreational experiences by providing a vibrant and inclusive environment where everyone can realize the benefits of being active. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try a new activity, improve physical health and wellness or simply just play, we offer a wide array of programming and activities to help you reach your active goals.

Our well maintained and accessible facility includes:

14,000 sq. ft. fitness centre

3 fitness studios

200 metre indoor track

25 metre salt water pool

40 ft. climbing wall

6 international squash courts

2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts

Men’s, women’s & family or gender inclusive change rooms

Come in anytime to check us out – we’d love to meet you!

Mount Royal University Recreation

4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

Calgary AB, T3E 6K6

403.440.6517

www.mru.ca/recreation

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.