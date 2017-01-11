Mount Royal University Recreation

by

Mount Royal University Recreation is committed to inspiring healthy lifestyles through positive recreational experiences by providing a vibrant and inclusive environment where everyone can realize the benefits of being active. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try a new activity, improve physical health and wellness or simply just play, we offer a wide array of programming and activities to help you reach your active goals.

Our well maintained and accessible facility includes: 

  • 14,000 sq. ft. fitness centre
  • 3 fitness studios
  • 200 metre indoor track
  • 25 metre salt water pool
  • 40 ft. climbing wall 
  • 6 international squash courts
  • 2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts
  • Men’s, women’s & family or gender inclusive change rooms

Come in anytime to check us out – we’d love to meet you!

Mount Royal University Recreation

4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

Calgary AB, T3E 6K6

403.440.6517

www.mru.ca/recreation

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.