×
1 of 4
Photo courtesy LIV Yoga
LIV Yoga
×
2 of 4
Photo courtesy LIV Yoga
LIV Yoga
×
3 of 4
Photo courtesy LIV Yoga
LIV Yoga
×
4 of 4
Photo courtesy LIV Yoga
LIV Yoga
Yoga • Barre • Sculpt • Massage
At LIV we motivate, inspire and connect, leading you to become the best version of yourself. Come sweat, stretch, restore and connect mind and body.
LIV Yoga + Wellness
110 - 840 6 Ave. SW
Calgary AB, T2P 3E5
403.265.6868
Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.