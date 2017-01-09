Invest In Your Leadership Skills

× Expand Ignite Leadership Summit Banff

Today’s competitive and resource-squeezed marketplace is taking its toll on leaders. Once passionate, optimistic leaders are burning out and losing motivation. A Workplace Options study found that employee depression, stress and anxiety accounted for 82.6% of emotional health cases in 2014, up from 55.2% in 2012. Furthermore, Harvard Business School professor Joel Goh and colleagues estimate that workplace stress is responsible for up to 8 percent of national spending on health care and contributes to 120,000 deaths a year in the United States.

The Ignite Leadership Summit (March 12-14, 2017) was created to build resiliency in business leadership. Tricon Solutions has partnered with Curtis Health and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity to curate an event focused on maximizing resiliency.

The summit will inspire business leaders to prioritize well-being for themselves – with a focus on experiential learning and maximum knowledge retention, including workshops, panels, high performance breakouts, and one-on-one sessions. Keep your blood pumping and participate in leadership hikes in scenic Banff National Park, leadership yoga, mindfulness sessions, and attendee-led “unconference” discussions. Make valuable connections through a variety of networking activities. Over 20 leadership experts will share their secrets, including:

Jim "Murph" Murphy, Top Gun Marine Fighter Pilot, Founder & CEO of Afterburner Inc. and master of Flawless Execution

Chandra Crawford, Olympic Gold Medalist and founder of "Fast and Female"

Jeff Gertsch, owner/operator of Purcell Heli-Skiing and third-generation backcountry guide

“Ignite provides a forum to expose leaders to alternative ways of thinking about wellness allowing them to take control of their own learning and well-being,” says Kate Evans, with Ignite. “We have tapped some of North America’s most informed leadership and well-being professionals to ensure people leave feeling rejuvenated and inspired.”

