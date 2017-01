× Expand Human Kinetics Titles

Great programs & exercises from our top selling titles. SAVE with HK Rewards and get the accompanying ebook for free! Sign up at www.HumanKinetics.com/Rewards. Holiday Special: 40% off with Rewards & Free Shipping on orders over $25 with code J675! Offer expires 12/31/2016.

$19+ Human Kinetics | Shop Online

www.humankinetics.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.