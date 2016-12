× Expand Lorna Jane

Lorna Jane - now active in Canada! Australia’s favourite active living brand arrived in Canada with its first pop-up location at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall. Every week, a new, fashion-forward,

high-performance collection flows into the store inspiring women to live their best lives through the daily practice of Move Nourish Believe.

$112 Lorna Jane | Southcentre Mall, Calgary

www.ljactive.ca

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.