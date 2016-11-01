Give Yourself an Hour

× Expand Apex Massage Therapy

While you train for a 5k, a triathlon or a destination Gran Fondo, it is important to listen to your body’s need for rest, recovery and massage therapy.

Ignoring the symptoms of fatigue or over training, can cause you to suffer from repetitive strain or joint pain that halts your training. Your aches and pain are understood at Apex Massage because your well-being has become their core purpose. They are passionate about improving your overall health and share in your vision for a pain free, well-lived life.

The team at Apex has almost doubled in size over the last three years, mostly due to their high referral rate and loyal client base dating back to 1994. The owner Shelly Macgregor, became a registered massage therapist after a life-changing accident left her in a wheelchair and back brace for months, over two decades ago. Massage Therapy returned her ability to run again and it sparked her passion to provide Calgarians a clinic focused on delivering therapeutic massage. “We can’t be everything to everyone, but we can be the best clinic for massage therapy. Our clients are confident in our clinic and they often see several therapists because they know our massage treatments will exceed their expectations” says Macgregor.

Apex Massage has been awarded Best Massage in Southern Alberta by Consumer Choice Awards 2015 and 2016. The team of 25 massage therapists have a diploma in Massage Therapy. Shelly adds, “having two years of initial education (2200 hours) is our standard at Apex. Clients are searching for results, this is why they choose us.”

