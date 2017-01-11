×
1 of 3
Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness
FRESH! Fitness
×
2 of 3
Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness
FRESH! Fitness
×
3 of 3
Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness
FRESH! Fitness
FRESH! Fitness offers private or small group coaching in the 4 Pillars of Personal Performance (Mindset, Lifestyle, Fitness, Nutrition) at a convenient, boutique downtown studio.
FRESH! Fitness
18th Floor – 734 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alta, T2P 3P8
403.217.2730
Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.