× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness FRESH! Fitness × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness FRESH! Fitness × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy FRESH! Fitness FRESH! Fitness Prev Next

FRESH! Fitness offers private or small group coaching in the 4 Pillars of Personal Performance (Mindset, Lifestyle, Fitness, Nutrition) at a convenient, boutique downtown studio.

FRESH! Fitness

18th Floor – 734 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alta, T2P 3P8

403.217.2730

www.freshfitness.ca

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.