Flip Factory has carved out a niche market offering programs in circus arts, parkour, trampoline and gymnastics that are non-competitive, incredibly fun and provide a challenge for novice through to former competitive athletes. The formula has been successful with tots through to teens. Five years ago Flip Factory moved from a small church hall in Inglewood to a ten thousand square foot space in Calgary’s north central community of Greenview. The move enabled Flip Factory to expand its offerings and create a very unique training space. The bright, colourful multi-level space inside an unassuming warehouse has a huge ‘wow factor’. It’s the ultimate gymnastics, circus, parkour and trampoline gym for kids of all ages and abilities.

Now enter the adult equivalents: ‘Flip Arts’ - circus programs, cabaret classes, aerial yoga, a black box theatre space, and ‘Flip X-treme’ - Ninja Warrior, stunt training, trampoline. This new gym adds an additional 5,000 square feet to Flip. It is located next to the ‘Factory’ but has a more mature feel with a wide array of equipment designed for adults: Giant monkey bars, Ninja Warrior warped wall, a high falls airbag for stunts, circus silks, trapeze and teeter boards.

Flip Arts and Flip X-treme are the future of fitness and entertainment, designed for the kid in all of us.

