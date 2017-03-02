Hang up your pots and pans and head to Fit Kitchen

Because life is busy, there is Fit Kitchen. Whether you are on the run to your next appointment, running on the treadmill or running after your toddler, dedicating quality time to prepare healthy and balanced meals can be difficult. Perhaps you're the type who doesn't really enjoy cooking-whatever your reason, Fit Kitchen is truly for everyone.

The concept is simple: chef-prepared and dietician-approved meals are fresh and cooked from scratch using wholesome and healthy ingredients. Your only task is to warm them up and enjoy them. That's it! Whether you want to lose weight, eat healthier, or eat properly to complement your active lifestyle, their portions are designed to reach your goals.

× Expand FK Killer Enchiladas

Use their handy online calorie calculator to understand how many calories, proteins, carbs, and fats you should be getting based on your lifestyle. Knowing your macro-nutrient intake will help when choosing what meals you should eat. In addition, they provide portion-controlled meals, split into two categories-Lean for weight management and Performance for active lifestyles that also come in two sizes.

You can also take the pondering and guessing out of your day by subscribing to a meal plan, available in six or eighteen-day lengths. Meal plans include three meals and two snacks per day, leading you to weight loss, increased metabolism, improved performance in the gym and increased energy.

Best of all, with forty-eight hours notice, Fit Kitchen will deliver straight to your door, letting you focus on work, working out, or working your social calendar. Head over to their website to place your first order or pop by their McKenzie Townie location and let their kitchen be the replacement for whatever is keeping you out of yours!