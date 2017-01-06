Couples Massage

× Expand Photo: Apex Massage Apex Massage

Apex Massage’s treatments cater to your health goals, using expert therapists with healing hands.

“We simply want to share in our client’s vision for a well-lived life. Some clients would like to share their massage room and others prefer to have an hour all to themselves,” says owner Shelly Macgregor. “They schedule when their time allows, choosing one or all of the therapists as their guide to well-being.”

When you enlist the massage therapists at Apex, you choose a team of 27 registered therapists who will help calm your mind and transform your body’s aches, pains and stress.

“At Apex Massage our true focus is helping people – that is our true purpose. We create a positive human connection with each of our clients, our reputation depends on it,” says Ms. Macgregor. “We have served Calgarians since 1994 and our approach enables our clients to trust our professional guidance and treatment.”

Just as movement and exercise improve circulation, pump your lymphatic system and help you stay strong and youthful, so does massage therapy. Massage is the manipulation of the body’s soft tissue with specific techniques to restore health. It could be used after a motor vehicle accident, sport injury, muscle sprain, repetitive motion conditions, emotional stress or just because you want to pamper yourself.

Apex believes that the body is a vehicle for transformation and the mind is the tool that wields it. Without calming the mind, allowing time for self-care and reducing the stress hormones your workouts and daily life cause, you will never truly hit your personal best. You need to support yourself with healthy choices and Apex Massage is there to support you every step of the way.

Apex Massage Therapy – Est. 1994

2012 12th Ave NW, Calgary, AB

403.270.7788

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

www.apexmassage.com