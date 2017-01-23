× Expand Photo: Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series Rock 'n' Roll San Diego 2017

On the weekend of June 3-4, 2017, the original Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will celebrate 20 Years Running with more than 30,000 runners taking over the streets of San Diego.

It all started in 1998 when a musical marathon concept was put into motion, by placing live bands on stages at each mile along the course, interspersed with cheerleaders and themed water stations to entertain participants and create an outdoor festival 26 miles long. As a runner, there was something fun happening at every mile.

With nearly 20,000 entrants and 15,771 finishers, the inaugural Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon was a chart topping success and still remains the largest inaugural marathon in U.S. history. The alluring mix of combining music and entertainment together with fun and fitness has proven to be a dynamic recipe for success. Today there are 30 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series events in cities worldwide, with more than 500,000 runners each year.

In addition to promoting health and wellness, charity partnerships with organizations have inspired people to give help and hope to others. To date, more than $320,000,000 has been raised for charity by runners over the past 19 years.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon and 1/2 Marathon is a weekend celebration complete with a two-day free Health & Fitness Expo and a post-race headliner concert. Join us for the biggest celebration in Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series history as we celebrate 20 Years Running in San Diego on June 3-4, 2017.

