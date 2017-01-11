Calgary Winter Club

Calgary Winter Club is a premier, private, member-owned Club that offers quality athletic and social activities in a fun family centred environment. Since opening in 1960, we have provided our members with a healthy balance of recreation, competition and relaxation. Our Club is a place where families have the chance to connect and grow together through a variety of pursuits, experiences and common interests.

For more information, or to book a personal tour of the Club, visit www.calgarywinterclub.com.

FOOD & BEVERAGE SPACES

  • Elevation (Family Restaurant)
  • Rock N Racquet (Sports Bar)
  • Founders Lounge (Business Centre)
  • BIN 818 (Private Dining)
  • Skyline Room (Banquet Space)
  • Club Café
  • Special Member Events
  • Wine Club

FEATURES

  • Salt Water Beach Pool with
  • Hot Tub & Lazy River
  • Salt Water Deep Pool with Lanes
  • 6 Indoor Tennis Courts
  • 5 Badminton Courts
  • 7 International Squash Courts
  • 1 Doubles Squash Court
  • 10 Curling Sheets
  • 10 Lanes of Bowling
  • Indoor Skating Rink
  • Fitness Centre & 5 Fitness Studios
  • Running Track
  • Gymnastics Centre
  • Climbing Wall
  • Gymnasium
  • Music Centre
  • Childcare, Preschool & Summer Camps
  • Full Service Men’s & Ladies Locker Rooms
  • Family Locker Room
  • Wellness Services
  • Personal Training
  • Extensive Programming and Professional Coaches and Instructors in each area

Calgary Winter Club

4611 14th Street NW

Calgary, AB. T2K 1J7

403.338.2416

www.calgarywinterclub.com

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.