Calgary Winter Club is a premier, private, member-owned Club that offers quality athletic and social activities in a fun family centred environment. Since opening in 1960, we have provided our members with a healthy balance of recreation, competition and relaxation. Our Club is a place where families have the chance to connect and grow together through a variety of pursuits, experiences and common interests.
For more information, or to book a personal tour of the Club, visit www.calgarywinterclub.com.
FOOD & BEVERAGE SPACES
- Elevation (Family Restaurant)
- Rock N Racquet (Sports Bar)
- Founders Lounge (Business Centre)
- BIN 818 (Private Dining)
- Skyline Room (Banquet Space)
- Club Café
- Special Member Events
- Wine Club
FEATURES
- Salt Water Beach Pool with
- Hot Tub & Lazy River
- Salt Water Deep Pool with Lanes
- 6 Indoor Tennis Courts
- 5 Badminton Courts
- 7 International Squash Courts
- 1 Doubles Squash Court
- 10 Curling Sheets
- 10 Lanes of Bowling
- Indoor Skating Rink
- Fitness Centre & 5 Fitness Studios
- Running Track
- Gymnastics Centre
- Climbing Wall
- Gymnasium
- Music Centre
- Childcare, Preschool & Summer Camps
- Full Service Men’s & Ladies Locker Rooms
- Family Locker Room
- Wellness Services
- Personal Training
- Extensive Programming and Professional Coaches and Instructors in each area
4611 14th Street NW
Calgary, AB. T2K 1J7
403.338.2416
