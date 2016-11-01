Calgary Marathon Entry

× Expand Calgary Marathon

Sign up the veteran marathoner or the newbie runner for any of the distances at Canada's Marathon on May 28th. Registration for the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Race Weekend (5K, 10K, 21.1K, Marathon, 50K or even the Confederation 150K) includes all the festivities celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary. And, both you and your loved one get 2-free weeks to GoodLife Fitness because it pays to give (and to get a leg up on those resolutions).

$45-250 Calgary Marathon

Gift health and welness online at www.calgarymarathon.com

