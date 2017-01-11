Body Barre Studio

× Expand Photo courtesy Barre Body Studio Barre Body Studio

Barre Body Studio classes are a fusion of low-impact, high-energy exercises with elements of yoga, Pilates, cardio and strength training. We focus on building long, lean muscles, tightening the tush and strengthening the core. Using body weight, light free weights, the ballet barre and resistance bands, you will exert muscles to fatigue, making this highly effective fitness. Get your first month of barre for $65.

CALGARY

BBS Bow Trail: 403.727.6482

BBS Ramsay: 403.720.6635

www.barrebodystudio.com

