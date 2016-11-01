70th 'Cellar-bration'

× Expand Ski Cellar - Vintage The Sportsman Ltd. circa 1956 on 17th Ave. S.W.

Ski Cellar Snowboard has ridden the ups and downs of Alberta’s outdoor recreation areas, and its economy, alongside four generations of Albertans – and counting.

Opening in 1946 with general sporting goods for the hunting and fishing crowd, in the late ’60s they responded to Alberta’s budding obsession with snow to become one of Canada’s first exclusive ski and board retailers.

Over those 70 years on snow they have continued to support the development of the industry and inspire healthy outdoor living – their tag line is “your fun is our obsession”.

Seven partners and eight key managers collaborate to bring customers a lifetime of knowledge and experience and the latest and best in equipment and outdoor clothing and fashion. Their mission remains to provide the best possible customer experience through their staff, their service and the products that they offer. They are not just a shop for the experienced, as they welcome the opportunity to introduce the beginner to either skiing or snowboarding without the intimidation or confusion that can sometimes occur.

× Expand Ski Cellar Staff Ski Cellar staff at Sunshine.

Whether it is through their junior Ride It, Return It program — Calgary's original junior trade-in program, or their 25-year plus Ladies Buses, their goal is to get you having fun on snow. And you do not have to sacrifice price for service either, as their policy is to match any competitor's pricing.

Ski Cellar Snowboard's commitment to community shows in their longtime membership in the Chamber and the Better Business Bureau and the clubs and charities that they support. The Mustard Seed, the Children's Wish Foundation and the Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing are a few. With mid-town, south and north locations, you won’t have to look far to find them. Top quality product, excellent selection and knowledgeable staff have kept Ski Cellar Snowboard the choice of skiing and snowboarding Calgarians for 70 years.

× 1 of 3 Expand Ski Cellar × 2 of 3 Expand Ski Cellar × 3 of 3 Expand Ski Cellar Prev Next

Ski Cellar Snowboard

1442 – 17th Ave. S.W.

403.245.4311

#5809 Macleod Trail South

403.253.7788

#11 Bowridge Drive N.W.

403.247.3352

BRANDS

Arcteryx • Atomic Burton • Dakine Descente • Giro • Head • JCC • Jones • K2 • Line • Oakley Orage • POC Rossignol • Salomon Smartwool • Smith Spyder • Superfeet

Stay tuned for 70th "Cellar-Brations" at www.skicellarsnowboard.com