× Expand Revive Lifestyle Fitness

Revive Lifestyle Fitness’ high intensity interval classes are designed for low impact and maximum results. The complete total body HIIT workout includes the use of water rowers, kettlebells, TRX, and spin bikes. Our intro offer includes 2 weeks of unlimited classes.

$59 Revive Lifestyle Fitness | 2503 14th St. SW, Calgary

www.revivelifestylefitness.com | 403.700.0338

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.